'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo gets  parking ticket

Appreciating the irony, "DriversLicense" singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo posted a photo on social media Sunday showing she had gotten a parking ticket.

"[D]amn this driving (expletive) isn[']t all fun and games," the 18-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, captioning a photo of a hand holding a City of Los Angeles parking violation.

In March Rodrigo had told the nationally syndicated radio show "PopCrush Nights" that it had taken her four attempts to obtain her driver's license. "The first appointment I got, I had to cancel it because of COVID," she said. Her second appointment fell victim to the shooting schedule for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," in which she stars.

For the third, "I fly out from Utah [where the show is filmed] to L.A. just to take the test because I had to take it in California, and I'm sitting in the car and the guy comes by and … [I'm ]checking my lights and stuff like that, and he's, like, 'OK, honk your horn now.' And I go to honk my horn and the horn doesn't work on my mom's car — she had no idea that the horn didn't work on her car because she never uses her horn because she's, like, the calmest person in the whole world. And so he was, like, 'Oh, your car is illegally unsafe. I can't take you out to take the test. Go home.' And I was like, 'Whaa-aat?' … But the fourth time I got it."

Released in January, "Drivers License," produced and cowritten by Massapequa Park-raised Dan Nigro, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart, went double-platinum the following month, and set a Spotify record for most streams of a song in a single week.