Did actress and "Booksmart" director Olivia Wilde and "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis end their engagement almost a year ago?

People magazine, citing an anonymous "source close to the couple," said Sudeikis, 45, and the New York City-born Wilde, 36, daughter of renowned journalists Andrew and Leslie Cockburn, split up near the beginning of 2020. Following publication of People's article, E! News said it had independently confirmed the engagement’s end.

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Sudeikis and former "House" star Wilde, whose credits include the films "Tron Legacy" (2010), "Richard Jewell" (2019) and the 2017 Broadway drama "1984" (adapted from George Orwell's novel, "Nineteen Eighty-Four"), became engaged in late 2012, according to People. They are the parents of 6-year-old son Otis, and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

Neither Wilde nor Sudeikis have commented publicly on the reports, and their representatives have not responded to media requests for comment.

On Saturday, Wilde posted a photo of her children to her Instagram Stories account, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. Otis and Daisy, both wearing masks, stand at a white wooden fence with the digitally superimposed caption, "My everythings."

On the April 3, 2017, edition of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Sudeikis recalled how he and Wilde began dating. "I met her at a finale party for 'SNL.' We hit it off that night," he said, adding that he "actually came off looking a lot cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends ... 'Oh you know, I think she's dating someone. …'

Taking a longer view, "I didn't make any sort of moves," Sudeikis said, explaining that among other things, "I was just very, very busy. ... And then next thing you know, when I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."