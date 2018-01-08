TODAY'S PAPER
Oprah's Golden Globes speech prompts calls for presidential run

Winfrey spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.

Speaking backstage at the 75th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, Oprah Winfrey, who received a standing ovation for her speech as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award, said the Time's Up movement isn't just for the privileged, it's for every "culture, race, religion, politic or workplace." (Credit: The Associated Press)

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.

The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."

Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times "It's up to the people" whether she will be president, adding "she would absolutely do it."

Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.

She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.

