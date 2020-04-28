TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
63° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event

Gymnast Simone Biles, left, actress-singer Miley Cyrus, media

Gymnast Simone Biles, left, actress-singer Miley Cyrus, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Awkwafina and actress Jennifer Garner, who will participate in the Class of 2020 multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15, appear in a composite image.  Credit: Composite: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Oprah Winfrey will be the commencement speaker and Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and Stony Brook-born Awkwafina will offer words of wisdom to the Class of 2020 in a multi-hour graduation streaming event on Facebook and Instagram on May 15.

The #Graduation2020 event will be broadcast on Facebook Watch, with some segments posted on Instagram, along with the social media accounts of the contributors, according to the announcement Tuesday.

Miley Cyrus will sing her hit, “The Climb.” More special guests are expected.

The platforms will soon roll out graduation-themed stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season with many schools scaling back, or in some cases canceling, traditional graduations.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Devin Concannon, who grew up in Massapequa, is ESPN's 'The Last Dance' a first for LI-raised editor Concannon
Kim Kardashian West has accepted the All In Kim Kardashian gives fans a chance to be on her show
'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Former first lady Michelle Obama's documentary chronicling her Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix
Rudhraksh Jaiswal (left) and Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's 'Extraction': Chris Hemsworth action film is smart fun
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer star in Food 'Amy Schumer Learns to Cook' premieres May 11 on Food Network
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search