Oprah Winfrey visits grave of woman honored in Golden Globes speech

Oprah Winfrey cited Recy Taylor at the Golden

Oprah Winfrey cited Recy Taylor at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
ABBEVILLE, Ala — Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey’s recent Golden Globes speech.

Winfrey said in an Instagram post that on assignment for “60 Minutes,” she ended up in the town of Abbeville where Recy Taylor suffered injustice, endured and recently died.

Taylor was 24 when she was abducted and raped as she walked home from church in Abbeville. The NAACP assigned Rosa Parks to investigate the case, and she rallied support for justice for Taylor.

Two all-white, all-male grand juries declined to indict the men who admitted they assaulted her.

Taylor died in December, just before her 98th birthday.

