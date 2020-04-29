TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Winfrey, more stars to appear in global virus relief livestream

Oprah Winfrey will be among the participants in

Oprah Winfrey will be among the participants in the 24-hour livestreaming event "The Call to Unite." Credit: Getty Images for Global Citizen

By The Associated Press
Print

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and former President George W. Bush will be among 200 star-studded participants in a 24-hour global livestream event.

"The Call to Unite" event will kick off Friday evening, offering performances and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Event organizers hope participants can help inspire people to “emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell and Alanis Morissette are expected to participate in the event.

Each participant will answer calls in their own way, whether through performing a song, sharing a story or offering a prayer.

The event will be livestreamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Rachelle Vinberg, Ardelia "Dede" Lovelace, Nina Moran, Moonbear, 'Betty': TV version of 'Skate Kitchen' can't deliver on its promise
Devin Concannon, who grew up in Massapequa, is ESPN's 'The Last Dance' a first for LI-raised editor Concannon
Kim Kardashian West has accepted the All In Kim Kardashian gives fans a chance to be on her show
'Sopranos' stars launch new podcast about the show
Former first lady Michelle Obama's documentary chronicling her Michelle Obama documentary 'Becoming' to premiere on Netflix
Rudhraksh Jaiswal (left) and Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's 'Extraction': Chris Hemsworth action film is smart fun
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search