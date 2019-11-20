TODAY'S PAPER
Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to join Oprah Winfrey on wellness tour

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of OWN's "David

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of OWN's "David Makes Man" on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images / Rachel Luna

By The Associated Press
Oprah Winfrey’s going on tour, and she’s bringing a rock-star lineup with her, including former first lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will also include guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.

On the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with the superstars, first with Gaga on Jan. 4, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The nine-city tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn (Obama, on Feb. 8); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap the tour on March 7 in Denver with her friend, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

In addition to the celebrity interviews, each full-day wellness event will include Winfrey discussing her own wellness journey; a dance exercise from choreographer Julianne Hough; talks from inspirational guest speakers; a preshow dance party; a WW-customized box lunch; and interactive concourse activations.

