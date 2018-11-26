TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the premiere of the

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time" in London on March 13. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Joel C. Ryan

By The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE — Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, has died at the age of 83.

A Winfrey spokeswoman on Monday issued a statement saying Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. The spokeswoman says private funeral services were held. No other details were provided.

Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954. They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6 years old.

Lee was featured getting a makeover on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1990.

Lee is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey.

By The Associated Press

