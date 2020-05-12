Oprah Winfrey to launch live virtual experience on wellness

TODAY'S PAPER
By The Associated Press
Oprah Winfrey, who visited arenas earlier this year on a wellness tour, is bringing the idea to living rooms while people are homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul on Tuesday announced “Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience,” a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from May 16 through June 6.

Winfrey’s tour, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,” launched earlier this year and visited arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and The Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, Amy Schumer and other stars.

During the four-week virtual experiences, the 66-year-old Winfrey will tackle topics such as self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.

Special guests will be announced at a later date and viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.

