Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name to Brother Love

Rapper and entrepreneur took to Twitter to announce he will no longer answer to anything besides his latest moniker.

Rapper Sean

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has also gone by Puff Daddy and P. Diddy in the past, said he was now changing his name to Brother Love. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy

By Erica Brosnan  erica.brosnan@newsday.com
Rapper and entrepreneur Sean Combs, who has gone by Diddy, P. Diddy and Puff Daddy in the past, has announced he will once again be changing his name.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” singer turned 48 years old on Saturday, and posted a video to Twitter to announce that he will now be known as Brother Love, or simply, Love.  

“I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different,” Combs told fans in the video. “So, my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.”

Though his Twitter still listed him as Sean Diddy Combs, he stated, “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy — any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.”

Brother Love had changed his name to P. Diddy in 2001 and had begun releasing records as Diddy soon after. However, in 2014, shortly before the release of his last album “MMM,” he reverted back to Puff Daddy.

Currently, Love is working on what he described as his final album “No Way Out 2,” a follow up to his 1997 debut album. After, he is planning to “devote 100 percent of my time to doing films,” according to an interview with Billboard.  

Erica Brosnan covers entertainment, lifestyle and other Long Island news for Newsday.com. She can often be found over-analyzing astrology and binge-watching TV shows.

