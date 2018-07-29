Hangin' in the Hamptons: Padma Lakshmi

Celebrated chefs from across the country and our East End treated guests to diverse dishes at the prestigious James Beard Foundation’s Chefs and Champagne at Wolffer Estate in Sagaponack Saturday night. The evening’s honoree was Top Chef host and author Padma Lakshmi, who attended the eating event benefiting the foundation’s programs including scholarship and women’s leadership, with her 8-year-old daughter Krishna.

“She’s a good little cook, I have to say, and I think the earlier you can get children involved in the food that they eat, the better the chance of giving them good eating habits for the rest of their life.”

“When I’m here [in the Hamptons], I’m very low key. I don’t go out a lot, I pretty much make it to the butcher and to the farm stand and that’s it! I tend to cook a lot here so I really do associate the Hamptons with good food, but food that comes from my stove and my kitchen!”

“I think the seafood is incredible, the fish, the crabbing, the clams, but also I think the produce here is divine. That hinge moment between summer and fall, you can’t beat New England and you can’t beat the Hamptons, the tomatoes, the corn, all the other vegetables, there’s something in the air here! The Hamptons is a great place to get away. I finished writing my memoir here so a lot of artists make their home in the Hamptons for that reason. The light is beautiful, it’s also a nice place to be creative and be quiet and really get a lot accomplished.”

Padma made a Hamptons stop fresh off a flight from Hong Kong; she leaves for Italy Monday. She just finished filming the 16th season of Top Chef in Kentucky and the finale in Macao. To say she’s on the road a lot is an understatement.

“It is physically draining, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I think it also allows me to show my daughter other people and other ways of eating … she’s always with me on set and she’s a good little traveler!”

“Most people dream of that kind of run in television. I’m very lucky and there are so many people you don’t see on Top Chef that work really hard. We just got another Emmy nomination, so we are excited about that!”

Her best travel tip for traveling with a child:

“I usually have her pack a backpack with me that’s light enough for her to carry but has little tiny containers with different play dough colors, has teeny tiny water color sets, a little pad with other activities for her that don’t involve the iPad. It’s easy to stick a kid in front of a movie, which I do too on the plane, but I think if you have them decide what goes in that bag then they’ll be excited to play with those toys or activities when they’re on the plane, and gives you a little free time to work on your computer read or sleep.”

“She’s good, she occupies herself, she’s been on the road since she’s six weeks old.”

For everyone envious of Padma’s elegant eating on insta and TV, Padma counters: “I don’t know if I’m that elegant! I grew up as a child in India eating with my hands so I’m innately primed not to spill. There’s a way to eat with your hands to not get food dribbling all over down your wrists, and I think I’m just so terrified I’m going to spill something on my dress! You know, we are the number one food show in the world, but we are still a cable cooking show so we don’t have the budget to have three of everything, so I think I’m just terrified we are going to have to stop filming for half an hour to clean the stain off my dress, so I’m just super careful! There’s no art to it, it’s fear!”