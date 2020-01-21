Pamela Anderson marries film producer Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson has married movie producer Jon Peters.

Anderson and Peters married Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, a representative for the actress said Tuesday.

It's the fifth marriage for both the 52-year-old model and "Baywatch" star and the 74-year-old film producer, who recently reunited after first dating more than 30 years ago.

Anderson's husbands have included rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock. Peters' former wives include actress Lesley Ann Warren, and he was once in a long and high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand.

Peters was a producer on Streisand's 1976 version of “A Star Is Born” and the 2018 remake, along with dozens of other films including 1989's “Batman” and 1999's “Wild Wild West.”

In addition to "Baywatch," Anderson starred in several films and has made frequent appearances in Playboy. Peters told The Hollywood Reporter that his new bride has yet to reach her full potential as a performer.

“There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told the publication after the nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

Not be outdone, Anderson penned a poem to her husband, which she shared with The Hollywood Reporter:

Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood, no one compares

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me.

Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me

I’m ready now and he’s ready too.

We understand and respect each other

We love each other without conditions.

I’m a lucky woman.

Proof God has a plan.