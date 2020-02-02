Model-actress Pamela Anderson and film producer Jon Peters, former sweethearts decades ago who married on Jan. 20, have separated after only 12 days.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson, 52, said Saturday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which earlier had broken the news of the marriage. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Anderson, whose 14 Playboy covers are a record for that magazine, has issued numerous tweets and Instagram posts since then, most of them black-and-white glamour shots accompanied by quotes attributed, not always correctly, to scientist Albert Einstein, photographer Mario Testino and author Sylvia Plath.

As well on Saturday, Anderson tweeted what appeared to be an original poem, reading, "Love / can be all-encompassing / but love can also be / singular, / platonic, / or just what you need at that moment. Love can be extraordinary, / and all you wish / upon a shooting star, / but love can also be that remedy / that works / to help heal wounds / or scars."

When announcing that her and Peters' unpublicized Malibu marriage had taken place, Anderson had given The Hollywood Reporter a poem that included the lines "Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood - / no one compares - / … He's been there all along. / Never failed me - / I'm ready now / and / he's ready too - …."

Peters, 74 — whose producer credits include "A Star Is Born" (1976), "Batman" (1989), "Ali" (2001) and "Superman Returns" (2006), in addition to numerous executive-producer credits — had dated Anderson in the 1980s. He did not respond to the trade magazine's request for comment and he has no social media.

Anderson previously was wed to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 before filing for divorce in 1998, reconciling and eventually breaking up for good around 2001. They have two children, sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. She then married singer Kid Rock in July 2006, but filed for divorce that November, finalizing it in January 2007. A marriage that October to playboy Rick Salomon was quickly annulled. Years later, in January 2014 Anderson announced that the two had recently married; their divorce was finalized in April 2015.

Peters was married four times previously, including to actress Lesley Ann Warren for 10 years, and he had a high-profile, 12-year relationship with singer-actress-filmmaker Barbara Streisand in the 1970s and '80s.