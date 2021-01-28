Model-actress and animal activist Pamela Anderson says she has married again.

"I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing [and] everyone we know is happy for us," Anderson, 53, who lives on Vancouver Island, Canada, told DailyMailTV in a story posted Wednesday. Some of the two dozen accompanying photos show her in a bridal gown with groom Dan Hayhurst. The site identified him as a local builder and Anderson's bodyguard with whom she has been quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," Anderson continued, saying this was "where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

Wedding photographer Heather Ross said on Instagram Wednesday, "It was such a pleasure to photograph the moments leading up to her secret nuptials with her beloved Dan." She said Anderson was "so clearly glowing with love and joy, leading up to her private secluded island wedding day on Christmas Eve 2020."

Anderson married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995, and together had sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, before divorcing. She was married to singer Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. A marriage that October to playboy Rick Salomon was annulled, but the couple then were married from 2014 to 2015. Anderson married producer Jon Peters on Jan. 20, 2020, both parties announced at the time, but separated after 12 days, with Anderson later saying no marriage had taken place.