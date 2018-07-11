TODAY'S PAPER
Papa John's founder John Schantter apologizes for using racial slur

The pizza company chairman reportedly used the offensive term during a conference call.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter attends a meeting

Papa John's founder John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Timothy D. Easley

By The Associated Press
Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is apologizing after reportedly using a racial slur during a conference call in May.
The apology Wednesday comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain’s marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward.
Forbes said Schnatter used a racially offensive term during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.
In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.
“Regardless of the context, I apologize,” the statement says.
The University of Louisville also said Wednesday that Schnatter resigned from its board of trustees, effective immediately.
Schnatter stepped down as CEO last year after blaming slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem. He remains chairman of the company he started when he turned a broom closet at his father’s bar into a pizza spot.

By The Associated Press

