Paris Hilton, Carter Reum engaged

Media personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton and venture capitalist Carter Reum are engaged."When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Hilton announced on social media on her 40th birthday Wednesday. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

On her official website, Hilton said Reum, who turned 40 on Feb. 5, had "surprised me with a birthday trip to a private island, a complete paradise where we could celebrate safely with our closest family members and friends," and that he had "tapped Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis-François Cartier, to design a breathtakingly beautiful ring that appears to be lit from within."

Hilton in January 2018 had announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka, but the two ended their relationship ended that November.