EntertainmentCelebrities

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum engaged

Paris Hilton attends "The Rover" premiere during the

Paris Hilton attends "The Rover" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France. Carter Milliken Reum attends MAISON-DE-MODE.COM Sustainable Style Gala at Sunset Tower on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. ( Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MAISON-DE-MODE.COM

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Media personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton and venture capitalist Carter Reum are engaged."When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," Hilton announced on social media on her 40th birthday Wednesday. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

On her official website, Hilton said Reum, who turned 40 on Feb. 5, had "surprised me with a birthday trip to a private island, a complete paradise where we could celebrate safely with our closest family members and friends," and that he had "tapped Jean Dousset, the great-great grandson of Louis-François Cartier, to design a breathtakingly beautiful ring that appears to be lit from within."

Hilton in January 2018 had announced her engagement to actor Chris Zylka, but the two ended their relationship ended that November.

