TV personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have ended their nearly yearlong engagement.

Us Weekly on Monday said it had confirmed a gossip blog's report earlier in the day that the couple had broken up. Hilton, 37, and Zylka, 33, had announced on Jan. 2 that they were engaged. "I said Yas!" Hilton had written in a since-deleted Instagram post, alongside a series of seven photos showing Zylka on his knees proposing on a snow-covered slope in Aspen, Colorado, along with other romantic shots. "So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soul mate. Perfect for me in every way," Hilton had said.

Zylka's credits include a recurring role as Tom Garvey on HBO's "The Leftovers."

Hilton posted on Instagram Monday evening a photo of her dressed as Marilyn Monroe alongside a quote attributed to the late actress. "I believe that everything happens for a reason," goes the quote. "People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”

Zylka, who also had announced the engagement on Instagram, has since closed that account, his apparent sole social-media platform.