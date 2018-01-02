TODAY'S PAPER
Paris Hilton announces engagement to Chris Zylka

The hotel heiress “happy & excited” to be marrying the “Leftovers” actor.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the launch

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the launch of her new fragrance Rose Rush in Sydney, Australia, on Nov. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lisa Maree Williams

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
TV personality and hotel heiress Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have become engaged.

“I said Yas!” Hilton, 36, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of seven photos showing Zylka, 32, on his knees proposing on a snow-covered slope in Aspen, Colorado and the couple kissing and gazing at each other. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way,” Hilton wrote. “So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Zylka, whose credits include a recurring role on HBO’s “The Leftovers” and playing high-school jock Flash Thompson in the 2012 reboot “The Amazing Spider-Man,” wrote on his Instagram account, “The love of my life said: YES ! I am so happy thank you I love you so much.”

Hilton told People magazine Tuesday “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!” Added Zylka, “Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” adding, “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The couple met at an Academy Awards party eight years ago, the magazine said, but has only been dating two years. Hilton announced their relationship on Instagram in February.

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton told People. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

