Despite a tabloid rumor, Paris Hilton says that she is not pregnant.

On her podcast "This Is Paris" Tuesday, the media personality and hotel heir, 40, said she had awakened "to about 3,000 texts … [of] everyone wishing me congratulations and [saying they are] so happy for me." She then joked, "But yes, I am pregnant with triplets. So thank you, guys, for the congratulations … Actually, I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant. Not yet."

Hilton, who became engaged to venture capitalist Carter Reum in February, told listeners, "I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. So definitely waiting for that part."

She was unsure how the rumor started. "I'm assuming that it was the Paris Hilton pushup bra from my new lingerie line," she said, after having plugged that product a moment earlier. "I was wearing it at dinner with my fiance, Carter. … And I guess some people got some shots and they put them out, and now they have a 'very reliable source' that says Paris Hilton is pregnant. People always make up rumors. I'm very used to it at this point."

Hilton said she does hope to have children next year. "I can't wait to have a little girl — I'm going to name her London. That's always been my dream since I was a little girl, that one day when I had a baby girl that she'll be called London, because I just love London and Paris together."



