Singer and model Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, has responded to reports she was hospitalized in Los Angeles after another in a string of suicide attempts.

Jackson, 20, tweeted Saturday "lies lies lies omg and more lies," linking to a since-deleted post by entrepreneur and "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel, which according to a screenshot read, "I am so upset about @ParisJackson who allegedly attempted suicide. We are the products of our parents' unresolved issues. She is a very loving person who helps those in need without looking for praise. My [heart emoji] is with her. I want to take away her sadness as if she was my daughter."

TMZ.com, citing law-enforcement sources, had reported that police and EMS arrived at Jackson's apartment around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Los Angeles Police Department public-information officer Tony Im subsequently told People magazine, "At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. [sic] The victim was transported to a local hospital."

TMZ went on to say Jackson was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, referring to that section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code under which someone exhibiting a "mental health disorder" or who is "gravely disabled" may be taken to a medical facility for "up to 72 hours" of evaluation and treatment. The site later said Jackson had been released and had returned home with her team. En route she was photographed wearing a jacket that read on the back "Puppies and I'm Fine," and accompanied by her musician boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

Jackson additionally called TMZ "liars" in a subsequent tweet, using expletives. It was unclear if she were denying being hospitalized at all, being held on a 5150, or attempting suicide.

Multiple outlets late Saturday afternoon ran a photo by the Marina del Rey, California, image agency Mega showing Jackson and Glenn on a date in Universal City. Jackson herself Saturday afternoon posted an Instagram Story image of her and Glenn getting a KFC meal.

Reflecting on her history of mental-health issues, Jackson told Rolling Stone two years ago that she has made what she termed "multiple" suicide attempts. In her most public effort, in June 2013 at age 15, she had slashed her wrist and ingested 20 Motrin pills, the article said. "It was just self-hatred," she told the magazine, "low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."

This weekend's reported hospitalization comes in the wake of the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland," which explored allegations of pedophilia leveled at Michael Jackson, who died in 2009. Paris Jackson has weathered criticism for not rising to her father's defense, and explained in a tweet earlier this month, "i know injustices are frustrating and it's easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also.... it feels better to mellow out."