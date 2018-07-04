Paris Jackson granted restraining order against alleged stalker

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly has been stalking Paris Jackson, the second of three children and the only daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

TMZ.com said that in documents it obtained, a court ordered Nicholas Lewis Stevens to remain at least 100 yards away from Jackson, 20, and not communicate with her. A hearing is set for later this month.

On one occasion, Lewis allegedly appeared at a studio where Jackson was recording and told a friend of hers, "By midnight it will all be over ... the way it ends is with her or with a shotgun," according to the documents.

Jackson has not commented on social media other than to post a Twitter banner reading, "hello stalker. I'm doing fine, thanks for checking up on me."