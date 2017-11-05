In a pair of high-profile weddings Saturday, actor-comedian Patton Oswalt married actress Meredith Salenger, while model Kate Upton tied the knot with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

“What’d you guys do yesterday?” Oswalt, 48, tweeted Sunday, with a photo of himself in a suit and his new bride Salenger, 47, in a wedding gown, hand-in-hand with Oswalt’s 8-year-old daughter, Alice, who served as flower girl.

A series of tweets and Instagram posts by the happy couple showed them at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles, where they were wed by their friend, actress Martha Plimpton. “Last night she masterfully officiated my wedding,” Salenger wrote, “making everyone who wasn’t already a huge fan of hers fawn all over her genius and decide she is their new favorite person. Martha, how do I express my love and gratitude to you for every minute of love and care you gave to us.”

Also attending were actress Ever Carradine, of the Carradine acting family, whose husband, singer-songwriter Coby Brown, “sang the most beautiful version of ‘Here Comes the Sun’ during our ceremony,” Salenger wrote. Another friend, singer Nikka Costa, performed “Just Because” as the bride was walked down the aisle by her father. DJ-musician-composer Questlove posted a 15-second Instagram story showing the music playlist, with the track “Patton loves Meredith” highlighted, and a dance floor with strings of tiny white lights overhead.

Oswalt, whose wife Michelle McNamara died suddenly in her sleep on April 21, 2016, at age 46, and Salenger announced their engagement this July.

Also Saturday, 2012 and 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model Upton, 25, and Verlander, 34, were married at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy, E! News reported. The bride wore a white dress with lace sleeves, while the groom sported a dark tuxedo with a bow tie. The 30-minute ceremony ended with a reception at a restaurant on the property.

Upton had announced her engagement with her boyfriend of three years in May 2016 on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Gala, saying Verlander, then with the Detroit Tigers, had proposed just before that year’s baseball season started.