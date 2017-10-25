Meadow Rain Walker, daughter of the late “Fast and Furious” franchise star Paul Walker, has settled her wrongful-death lawsuit with the automaker Porsche.

TheBlast.com, citing court documents, said the 18-year-old and the car company had reached a settlement on Oct. 16. Meadow Walker had alleged that the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT in which her father had been a passenger when it crashed in 2013 “lacked safety features that are found on well-designed racing cars or even Porsche’s least expensive road cars,” according to the suit filed on Sept. 28, 2015.

The terms of the settlement were confidential, and both parties asked that the lawsuit be dismissed. A separate lawsuit filed by the actor’s father and executor, Paul William Walker III, was settled on an undisclosed date, TheBlast added.

In April 2016, a Los Angeles judge had ruled in Porsche’s favor in a suit filed by the widow of Roger Rodas, Paul Walker’s friend who was at the wheel when the car hit trees and a concrete lamppost at a high rate of speed on Nov. 30, 2013, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita, California. The car burst into flames and both Walker and Rodas were pronounced dead at the scene, police said at the time. Walker was 40.

Meadow Walker is the daughter of Rebecca McBrain, aka Rebecca Soteros, a one-time girlfriend of the never-married Paul Walker. She had spent her first 13 years living with her mother in Hawaii before moving to Los Angeles to live with her father full time. Meadow was awarded a $10.1 million settlement last year from Rodas’ estate, and a January 2014 probate petition attached to Paul Walker’s 2001 will names her the sole beneficiary of what the document estimates to be a $25 million estate left in a trust.