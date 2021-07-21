TODAY'S PAPER
Paulina Porizkova says she's no longer dating Aaron Sorkin

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R)

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., (L-R) Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images/Handout

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Not three months after the couple made their red-carpet debut, model Paulina Porizkova says she and Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin have broken up.

"I'm so grateful for his presence in my life, Porizkova, 56, the estranged widow of Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who's more genuinely 'good.' He's brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn't matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather — we're still a duck and a goose." She added this was "all I'll ever say on the subject."

Emmy and Academy Award-winner Sorkin, 60, has no evident social-media accounts and has not commented publicly. Porizkova told The New York Times in May that the couple's red-carpet appearance for this year's Oscars ceremony, where his "The Trial of the Chicago 7" was a nominee for Original Screenplay, had been their second date. She wrote on Instagram days after the ceremony that the cold room that night "allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night."

