Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton reveals social media addiction

In the 20-minute video clip, Perez Hilton also reveals he suffers from “full-blown anxiety.”

In a 20-minute video, Perez Hilton reveals he "needs to make some changes" as he is addicted to social media. (Credit: The Perez Hilton via YouTube)

By Joann Vaglica and Erica Brosnan joann.vaglica@newsday.com, erica.brosnan@newsday.com
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton earlier this week revealed in a YouTube video that he suffers from addiction.

The addiction? Social media. “I think now that I am not just a workaholic, but I am truly, sincerely and severely addicted to work and social media in a way that is out of my control and in a way that has been really impacting my life. Negatively. Toxically. And I need to make changes. And that’s so scary. For many reasons, because my job and social media are my identity, in many ways.”

In the tearful 20-minute clip, Hilton also reveals he suffers from “full-blown anxiety,” acknowledging it “has been a triggering week” due to personal reasons, including finding out someone in his “inner circle is very sick,” the firing of someone close to him and a parenting mistake.

“Not all is my story to tell,” though, he says.

Hilton runs his main website, perezhilton.com, and its affiliates: cocoperez.com, perezitos.com, fitperez.com and teddyhilton.com. Additionally, he manages a podcast, “The Perez Hilton Podcast,” posts occasional YouTube videos, runs multiple social media pages and is a single “full-time dad.”

