After weeks of comedian Pete Davidson and singer Ariana Grande not-quite-confirming that they have gotten engaged, the “Saturday Night Live” comic finally acknowledged their betrothal in a response Wednesday to “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“Now, you know,” the talk-show host, 43, told Davidson, “that you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show.”

“But I did, though!” Davidson, 24, exclaimed. Accepting Fallon’s congratulations, he told the host, “Thank you! Thanks! . . . I feel like I won a contest. So sick.”

When Fallon asked how Davidson was handling the sudden life change, the excitable “SNL” star responded, “It’s so lit,” to audience laughter. “It’s so funny, walking down the street, ’cause, like, dudes are walkin’ by, and they’re like [this],” he demonstrated, tipping his baseball hat in gentlemanly fashion. “Like, you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial where he was, like, retiring and everybody just tips his hat? Some dude came up to me and he was like, ‘Yo, man, you, like, gave me hope.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t know I was that ugly!’ ” he said to audience laughter. “Jesus! . . . “No, yeah, I’m a lucky [expletive].”

When Fallon suggested “The Tonight Show” might be a venue for the wedding, Davidson demurred. “It’s not happening,” he said at first, prompting comic entreaties from Fallon until Davidson finally said offhandedly, “Sure, we could do that.”

“No,” responded Fallon facetiously. “We want to know who you’re wearing, man, obviously.”

Neither Davidson nor Grande, 24, have commented on social media about the “Tonight Show” confirmation.