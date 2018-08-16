Pete Davidson: 'I'm the luckiest guy in the world'

"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson considers himself "the luckiest guy in the world" because of his relationship with fiancee Ariana Grande, while conceding he is still coming to grips with the increased media attention that has followed.

"It's all [expletive]," he tells the men's fashion magazine GQ in its new issue. "GQ wouldn't hit me up if I didn't recently get engaged to a super-famous person," he says. "Nobody gives a [expletive], you know what I mean?"

Offering additional background on his whirlwind relationship with the pop star, Davidson, 24, says that, "The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow.' She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement ring]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.' "

It was unclear if Davidson was referring to when he initially met Grande, 25, when she appeared as both host and musical guest on "SNL" in March 2016 or when they began a public romance this spring.

Davidson also spoke of living together with Grande in her recently purchased Manhattan apartment. "She's really sweet," he tells GQ. "She's like, 'This is our house,' and I'm like, 'You're very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,' " he says with what the magazine calls a deadpan expression. "She's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here.' "

Their home decor and household items are a work in progress, he says, joking that, "It's like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks." He adds, "We're learning how to be adults. We're having a really fun time." While they have made no specific plans yet, a wedding is "definitely going to happen, for sure."

The increased media spotlight, particularly from the tabloid press, has been unsettling, Davidson says. While paparazzi waiting outside his and Grande's apartment are "not waiting for me," he nonetheless is appearing in the media so frequently he cannot keep up. "I gotta tell you, up until about two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it," he says. "Nobody gave a [expletive] two months ago,” he exaggerates, "so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it, because my mom would send it to me and be like, 'Yaaay!' "

Ultimately, Davidson observed, "The universe works in weird ways."