Addressing rumors of his breakup with fiancee Ariana Grande, "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson is assuring that his recent departure from social media does not mean the engagement is off.

"No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything," Davidson, 24, wrote on Instagram Stories late Monday after deleting all posts from his 2.2 million-follower Instagram account, his sole social media.

"I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore," he continued. "Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is [expletive] lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Singer Grande, 25, similarly had announced earlier that day that she was leaving Twitter and Instagram for a time. In response to a fan's tweet applauding Grande's Snapchat posts, Grande replied, "Yeh! I'm prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. Just sometimes can't help but bump into some negative [expletive] that really can bum u out and it's not worth it honestly."

Despite this, Grande has continued to post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in support of her new single, "God Is a Woman," and her upcoming album, "Sweetener," due out Aug. 17. She has not addressed breakup rumors.

She and Davidson began a relationship this spring after knowing each other since she appeared on "SNL" in March 2016. This June, Davidson got a neck tattoo of Grande's mask-and-bunny-ears headdress from the singer's "Dangerous Woman" tour, as well as a tattoo of Grande's initials on one hand.

Davidson on June 20 confirmed the engagement on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."