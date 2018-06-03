TODAY'S PAPER
Pete Davidson debuts tattoos inspired by Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson attends the American Museum of Natural History's gala on Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. Photo Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Andy Kropa

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson and singer-actress Ariana Grande, who confirmed their relationship via romantic Instagram posts on their respective accounts last week, have become indelibly attached -- literally.

Davidson, 24, has gotten a neck tattoo of Grande's black mask-and-bunny-ears headdress from Grande's Dangerous Woman tour, according to an Instagram post by Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese. "We had a good night," Reese captioned the black-and-white photo, after having previously continued the caption with "somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana," according to Buzzfeed.com.

The website said Reese deleted a second image of Davidson with a second tattoo of Grande's initials on one hand.

Following the 24-year-old Grande's performance at the KIIS-FM Wango Tango show in Los Angeles Saturday,  Davidson posted a still image from the show on Instagram Stories, captioned "Are you [expletive] kidding me!!!?? So [expletive] lit," followed by four smiley-face emoji with hearts for eyes.

Three hours later, Grande posted an Instagram Stories image of several pieces of text against a black background. Read one: "pete davidson is the best person on earth goodnight."

