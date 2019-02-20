"Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and a former girlfriend, stand-up comic Carly Aquilino (MTV's "Girl Code"), each performed Monday night at The Paramount in Huntington and were photographed backstage with other comedians.

"He did about an hour," Paramount spokesman Adam Ellis told Newsday, "talking about his life and talking about comedy." Neither Davidson's former fiancee, singer Ariana Grande, nor actress Kate Beckinsale, whom reports say Davidson has recently dated, came up in the set. "He didn't really discuss any of that or any stuff about 'Saturday Night Live,' but just kind of himself and his life."

Fellow "SNL" veteran Jim Breuer, who is originally from Valley Stream, was among the sold-out crowd, Ellis said.

Us Weekly on Tuesday posted a screenshot of a since-expired Instagram Story post by photographer Marcus Russell Price, showing him posing with Davidson, 25, Commack native Aquilino, who is in her late 20s and fellow comics Dave Sirus and Derek Gaines. The four comedians along with "SNL" player Chris Redd all performed, with Aquilino up third and Davidson stepping up around 8:45 p.m. as headliner.

"No, your eyes are red," Price had written jocularly on the photo. Davidson and Aquilino appear on opposite sides of the picture.

Us said Price also posted a video clip of Davidson and Gaines dancing to a song E! News identified as rapper Juicy J.'s "Blow Out."

Davidson's appearance was not unannounced, but it had only been listed in the venue's schedule since Thursday.

Aquilino has not commented on social media, and Davidson has no active social-media accounts. The two dated in 2014 and 2015. Davidson later was in a relationship with Cazzie David, daughter of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, and was in a whirlwind romance with Grande for a few months last year.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He was photographed on a reported date hand-in-hand with Beckinsale earlier this month, after seemingly flirting with the actress at the Golden Globe Awards in January.