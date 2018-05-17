TODAY'S PAPER
'SNL's' Pete Davidson and Cazzie David break up

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson attend a party

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson attend a party for the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" season 9 premiere in 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson and his girlfriend of two years, writer-actress Cazzie David, daughter of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David, have broken up.

"We're not together anymore," Davidson, 24, said in People magazine's preview clip of an interview from the web talk show "Open Late with Peter Rosenberg" that was set to be posted Thursday. "No more," he reiterated to the host.

Davidson said David, star and co-creator of the web comedy series "Eighty-Sixed," is a "very talented girl; she'll be great and she'll do fine . . . Yeah, I think she'll be OK." Asked whether he would be, Davidson answered, "Yeah, probably."

The two were seen publicly as a couple in May 2016 at Manhattan’s Bowery Hotel, at the fourth annual Red & Blue Soiree benefit for police and firefighters. "I just love her very, very much," Davidson told People magazine, adding of her famous father, "He's the sweetest man in the world, he's the coolest . . . We get along really well."

Thursday afternoon, Davidson posted an image of himself on Instagram, captioning it, "Still trash." David has not commented on social media.

David, 24, told Glamour magazine last year of Davidson, "I'm definitely a more private person than he is. I don't think he knows that you can be honest and not share everything. But I really do respect that about him. Also, he's definitely way more famous than I am, so it's not really a problem for me yet.”

