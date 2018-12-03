Comedian Pete Davidson, who has spoken of being cyberbullied to the point of receiving death threats, expressed frustration Monday about continued taunts occurring both online and in public.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," the "Saturday Night Live" star, 25, wrote on Instagram. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference," he added in a seeming reference to his October breakup with singer-actress Ariana Grande, to whom he had been engaged after a whirlwind romance. "Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling."

He went on to say, "I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," added Davidson, who revealed in September 2017 that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Saying at the time that he was successfully undergoing therapy, he had explained, "I would always be, like, I think everybody's mad at me, everybody hates me, I'm going to lose my friends, I'm going to lose my girlfriend, my family hates me."

In his post Monday, he assured that, "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you," he concluded.

While continuing to perform on "Saturday Night Live," Davidson had canceled a stand-up performance scheduled for Oct. 17 at Temple University in Philadelphia, days after reports surfaced that he and Grande, with whom he had been living, had broken up. The college's programming board had explained in a statement that the comic was unable to do the show "due to personal reasons."