Pete Davidson to star in 'It's a Wonderful Life' fundraiser

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson will take on the Jimmy Stewart role of George Bailey in an all-star table read of the movie script for "It's a Wonderful Life."

The ticketed online event on Dec. 13 is a fundraiser for The Ed Asner Family Center for those with special needs. "I can't wait to see what Pete Davidson does with his read of George Bailey," tweeted Television Academy Hall of Famer Asner ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Lou Grant"), who turned 91 on Nov. 15. "I think he will do a great job and that is why we asked him. Looking forward to working with him and the other castmembers." He added, "#givePETEaChance."

The production also features Maude Apatow, who appeared with Davidson in "The King of Staten Island," as well as Diedrich Bader, Ed Begley Jr., Mia Farrow, Carol Kane, Ellie Kemper, Richard Kind, Bill Pullman, Michael Shannon, B.D. Wong and Asner. Tickets are available at TEAFC.org/itsawonderfullife.