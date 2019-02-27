Pete Davidson had a heckler removed from his stand-up show Monday after the person took a jab at the late rapper Mac Miller, who up to last year had been romantically linked to Davidson's former fiancee, pop star Ariana Grande.

"So, uh, what else is going on? Oh, my friend died in my apartment," the "Saturday Night Live" comic, 25, began a routine at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, according to an audio excerpt posted Tuesday on TMZ.com. A heckler called out, "Mac Miller?"

"Oh, Jesus Christ," Davidson responded with exasperation, stopping the show. "Who's that guy? We're getting him out," he said, beginning a calm but expletive-filled diatribe. "I will not continue until that kid's gone. Find him. … I'll leave," he warned the audience, "so if you want the show to continue, call out the person who did it, and we gotta get him … out. Give him his money back and get him … out."

He went on to tell the crowd, "Seriously, if you sit next to the person who did that, call it out. Because I'll just leave right now. … I'm not making that much money for this show. This show is just for fun and, like, to work on my hour," referring to an hourlong set, which comedians hone before select audiences prior to taking the jokes on tour. "I'm not gonna have that [expletive] at my shows. I have to deal with that enough."

After the heckler, whose identity could not be confirmed, was escorted away, Davidson assured the applauding crowd he would "gradually try and get us back up to the [expletive] fun level we were at five minutes ago." After saying a bit more, he muses of a fellow comic, "I wish I was Dane Cook. He would know how to get out of this."

Grande and her longtime friend Miller began dating in 2016 and had broken up by May 2018. He died Sept. 7 at age 26 of what the Los Angeles County Coroner's office determined was an accidental overdose due to "mixed drug toxicity" that included fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The South Orange show was a makeup date for a Feb. 19 date Davidson had canceled on the same day. He had headlined a bill with four other comics at The Paramount in Huntington the night before.

Davidson has no social media and Grande has not commented publicly on the heckler's ejection.