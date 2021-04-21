TODAY'S PAPER
Report: 'SNL's' Pete Davidson, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor are dating

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 5, 2020 in New York City. .Awards presenter Phoebe Dynevor attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021 in London, England.  Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Newsday Staff
Is "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson dating "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor?

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, says the two have become serious after first being spotted together last month in her native Manchester, England. "Entertainment Tonight" had said at the time that according to an eyewitness, Davidson, 27, and Dynevor, 26, were holding hands and hugging while strolling in Caverswall, Staffordshire, England, on March 21.

Later that month, citing another anonymous source, the entertainment-news show said the couple had met at a gathering in New York City and had subsequently traveled between there and the U.K. in order to spend time together. Netflix’s Regency-era series "Bridgerton" shoots in England.

Then on April 6, Davidson appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" wearing a necklace with his and Dynevor's shared initials, "PD." Fixated fans noted Dynevor had worn a matching "PD" necklace as one of the guests in a March 8 YouTube video celebrating International Women's Day.

Adding to the speculation, Davidson, during a Zoom Q&A with Marquette University students in mid-April, told one audience-member in response to a question that he was "with my celebrity crush."

Davidson has no evident social media. Dynevor has not commented on Instagram, her sole social media.

Davidson had a whirlwind, high-profile relationship with pop star Ariana Grande, which ended in a called-off engagement. He previously had dated stand-up comic Carly Aquilino and writer-actress Cazzie David, daughter of "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David. According to People, Davidson after Grande was linked to actresses Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley and to model Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Hewlett native business owner Rande Gerber.

