Woman charged with stalking 'SNL' star Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has not commented on the arrest

Pete Davidson has not commented on the arrest of a woman claiming to be his wife. Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
A woman who claimed she was the wife of comic Pete Davidson on Thursday afternoon was arrested and charged with several crimes including stalking, harassment, criminal trespassing and trespassing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police told the entertainment publication that they had arrested Michelle Mootreddy, 24, of the Bronx at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and booked on her those crimes, which include third-degree trespassing and two counts of stalking. TMZ earlier that day posted a report that Mootreddy allegedly entered Davidson's home in the Annadale section of Staten Island uninvited. The police investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, Mootreddy issued a press release claiming that she and the "Saturday Night Live" performer were married. Montreddy also claimed that she and Davidson started a digital entertainment company called Bodega Cats Presents.

The comedian's lawyer told Vanity Fair that the release is a fake and that Davidson, 37, does not know her.

Neither Davidson nor his agent have commented on the situation.

