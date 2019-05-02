TODAY'S PAPER
Peter Mayhew, "Star Wars" Chewbacca actor, dies at age 74, family says

Peter Mayhew's family said in a statement Thursday that he died at his home in Texas on Tuesday. He was 74. No cause was given.

Peter Mayhew, the British-born actor who played Chewbacca

Peter Mayhew, the British-born actor who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films, has died, his family said on Thursday. The 74-year-old died at his north Texas home on Tuesday, according to the family's statement on Twitter. No cause of death was given in the statement. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Disney/Jesse Grant

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films, has died.

Mayhew's family said in a statement Thursday that he died at his home in Texas on Tuesday. He was 74. No cause was given.

The 7-foot-3 Mayhew played the shaggy, towering Chewbacca, sidekick to Han Solo and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

He went on to appear in 2005's "Revenge of the Sith" and shared the part in 2015's "The Force Awakens" with actor Joonas Suotamo, who later took over the role.

Born and raised in England, Mayhew had appeared in just one film and was working as a hospital orderly in London when George Lucas found him and cast him in 1977's "Star Wars."

By The Associated Press

