TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Pharrell, Jay-Z to release new song about Black ambition

"Entrepreneur," a new song by Pharrell Williams, left,

"Entrepreneur," a new song by Pharrell Williams, left, and Jay-Z, comes out Friday. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have teamed up to release a new song about Black ambition titled “Entrepreneur."

The track will be released Friday. It is in conjunction with Time magazine's special cover project "The New American Revolution," which was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the United States.

A preview of "Entrepreneur" was made available Thursday. “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” raps Jay-Z, 50, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.”

On the track, the 47-year-old Williams sings: “In this position with no choice/The system imprison young Black boys/Distract with white noise."

Williams told Time that the song is “about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with."

“Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages," he continued. “How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Jay-Z is the featured artist on Williams' song. “Entrepreneur" was produced by The Neptunes, the duo of Williams and longtime collaborator Chad Hugo.

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on a number of hit songs throughout the last two decades, including “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)," “Excuse Me Miss" and “Change Clothes."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Ewan McGregor will voice Cricket in Netflix's new Netflix announces 'Pinocchio' cast
"America's Got Talent" contestant Shevon Nieto, originally from LI's Nieto withdraws from AGT after giving birth
Judges Luke Bryan, left, Lionel Richie and Katy 'American Idol' judges sign up for another season
Stefan Holt, who has been an anchor at WNBC's Stefan Holt leaving station for Chicago
DeShuna Spencer is the founder of kweliTV, which Black streaming services are on the rise
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said he was NBC's Ron Meyer leaving after settlement with woman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search