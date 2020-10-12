TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Phil Collins boots ex-wife from their home

Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey, divorced in

 Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey, divorced in 2008 but reconciled in 2016. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Fabrice Coffrini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Is Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Phil Collins evicting his third ex-wife from his house in Miami?

TMZ.com, citing anonymous sources, said the music star has ordered Orianne Cevey — whom the singer-percussionist divorced in 2008 and reconciled with in 2016 — to vacate the mansion, one of multiple homes Collins owns.

The mother of Collins' youngest two children, sons Matthew, 15, and Nicholas, 19, Cevey remarried and divorced Charles Mejjati before renewing her relationship with Collins by early 2016. TMZ said Cevey married another man in Las Vegas in recent months, but this could not be confirmed.

Collins had daughter Lily Collins (Netflix's "Emily in Paris") from his union to second wife Jill Tavelman, whom he wed in 1984 and divorced in 1996. He is the father of two more children from his 1975-80 marriage to actress Andrea Bertorelli.

