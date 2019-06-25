Phoebe Robinson brings her stand-up to Huntington

After more than a decade doing stand-up, comedian Phoebe Robinson has finally figured out her game plan.

“I really want to make sure I’m telling the truth on stage,” says Robinson, 34, who lives in Brooklyn but grew up in Ohio. “I’m all about capturing the moment.”

The co-star of HBO’s “2 Dope Queens” will get behind the mic at the Café at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Friday.

“I was always kind of the funny kid in school,” says Robinson. “I grew up watching shows like ‘In Living Color,’ ‘Martin’ and ‘Seinfeld.’ But, it wasn’t until college that I got into performing when I joined an improv team. When I was 23, I took a stand-up class at Carolines on Broadway in New York City and had a blast. I thought this could be something and I was like, ‘I guess I’m meant to do comedy.’ I made it my focus.”

Robinson first got noticed via her “2 Dope Queens” podcast with her comedic partner Jessica Williams. The duo met accidentally at a hair salon.

“We just hit it off. Our chemistry was there from the beginning, which was both lucky and awesome,” says Robinson. “I’m a little goofier and crazier while she’s a good counterbalance to that by keeping things more grounded.”

GETTIN’ THE ‘GO’ FROM HBO

Their podcast was so popular, it got developed into an HBO show of the same name. The second season was released earlier this year.

“Jess and I were nervous. When you have the stamp of HBO, it’s the big leagues. We’re on the same network as ‘Game of Thrones,’ which is crazy,” says Robinson. “Luckily, HBO didn’t want us to change our dynamic; they just wanted us to sharpen it. But, they gave us the freedom to do what we wanted.”

Add bestselling author to her resume as Robinson is out promoting her second book, “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.” In the book, she discusses a variety of topics from getting out of being $60,000 in debt to attending the 2017 women’s march to interracial dating to getting a voicemail from Oprah Winfrey.

“As a creative person writing, you can get caught up in the thought that the end result has to be perfect,” she says. “From all the different forms of comedy, what I’ve learned is that I want everything to be a snapshot of who I was when I created it.”

ON THE HORIZON

As for the future, Robinson is opening her own production company with ABC Studios and is writing a sitcom for herself to star in. However, she is unclear of what’s in store for “2 Dope Queens.”

“The podcast is pretty much done. I think our mic drop was interviewing Michelle Obama. You really can’t top that,” says Robinson. “As for the HBO show, it’s currently on hiatus. I’d love to come back and do another batch of episodes. But, we are both getting pulled in different directions right now.”