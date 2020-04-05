Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds

LOS ANGELES — The singer Pink, who had tested positive for COVID-19, has announced that she is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds.

In a pair of tweets, the pop star said Friday that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, were displaying symptoms two weeks ago, and she tested positive after accessing tests through a primary care physician. Her family had already been sheltering at home and continued to do so, she said. They were tested again “just a few days ago," and were negative.

The Grammy Award-winning artist behind eight studio albums and hits including “Get the Party Started,” “What About Us,” “Raise Your Glass” and “Just Give Me a Reason” called for free and widespread testing.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” wrote the 40-year-old musician. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Pink announced that she's donating $1 million across two coronavirus-related relief funds, with $500,000 each going to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the COVID-19 response fund run by the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.

The Temple University donation honors the singer born Alecia Moore's mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital's cardiomyopathy and heart transplant center for nearly two decades, she said.

Tony Reed, Temple University Hospital's chief medical officer, tweeted his thanks for the singer's gift.

"I want to thank you on behalf of our staff, physicians, and patients," Reed wrote. "We wish you and your family well and are forever in your debt."

Pink retweeted his message and replied: "I love your hospital, and I love philly. I will pray for you every single day."

She called health care workers “heroes” and ended Friday's original post with an appeal to the public.

“These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home,” she wrote. “Please. Stay. Home.”

Pink is married to former professional motorcycle racer Carey Hart, 44. In addition to Jameson, the couple share daughter 8-year-old daughter Willow.