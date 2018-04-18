TODAY'S PAPER
People beauty issue: Pink and her children grace cover

Pink attends the Grammy Awards at Madison Square

Pink attends the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Pink is on the cover of People magazine’s beauty issue, and she’s got some adorable company — her young children.

The magazine has rebranded its “Most Beautiful” issue as “The Beautiful Issue” and features dozens of celebrities, including some posing with their best friends, their rescue pets and without makeup.

People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle says the magazine adopted the approach to “make clear the issue is not a beauty contest.”

Several stars who have been featured on the cover of the magazine’s “Most Beautiful” issues in the past are included in the 2018 edition, including Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts. Among the men featured are Jimmy Kimmel, Drake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

