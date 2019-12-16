Standing ovation in Milan for Domingo's 50th anniversary

Opera star Plácido Domingo received a standing ovation for his 50th anniversary gala concert at La Scala in Milan on Sunday and returned the appreciation with a rare a cappella performance.

Standing alone on the stage holding three yellow roses, Domingo serenaded the audience with a favorite Spanish zarzuela, “No Puede Ser.” By then, after more than half an hour of applause and a standing ovation rare for the storied Milan opera house, Domingo and his co-stars for the evening, the choir and orchestra had already performed two encores. He alone emerged for the third.

Domingo, 78, appeared overwhelmed by the reception, and at one point kissed the stage where he performed for the first time on Dec. 7, 1969, in the title role of Verdi’s “Ernani.” In all, he has sung 135 times on the La Scala stage, in 22 operas.

The La Scala anniversary fell during a year that has seen U.S. opera houses cancel Domingo’s scheduled appearances, following reports by The Associated Press that more than 20 women had accused the star of sexual harassment or inappropriate sexually charged behavior.

Domingo has denied the allegations, and after a period of silence, only recently has begun giving interviews to select publications ahead of European appearances. In the interviews he claimed he always behaved like a gentleman and said he never abused his power. He also has said he intends to continue performing at least through his planned engagements running through 2021.

While in the United States all of his published dates were canceled, the singer has received overwhelming support from Europe's opera houses — which have all maintained his dates — and fans alike.

Many at Sunday's performance focused on the quality of his voice, its unique timber, while weighing the art against the impossibility for outsiders to know what happened between Domingo and his accusers.