Plácido Domingo, the 78-year-old opera legend who has watched the legacy of his six-decade career darkened by allegations of sexual harassment, announced Wednesday that he is resigning as general director of Los Angeles Opera and withdrawing from future performances.

"Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised," he wrote in a statement provided to the Times. "While I will continue to work to clear my name, I have decided that it is in the best interests of L.A. Opera for me to resign as its general director and withdraw from my future scheduled performances at this time.

"I do so with a heavy heart and at the same time wish to convey to the company's dedicated board and hard-working staff my deepest wishes that the L.A. Opera continue to grow and excel."

Los Angeles Opera responded by thanking Domingo, who has been general director since 2003 and was scheduled to star in "Roberto Devereux" beginning Feb. 22. L.A. Opera called Domingo the driving force behind the creation and growth of the company and credited him for cultural contributions to the city that are "unprecedented and profound." The company noted that Domingo performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles and conducted more than 100 times in Southern California.

The resignation comes a week after Domingo's dramatic last-minute withdrawal from the Metropolitan Opera's production of "Macbeth" and his statement that he would never return to that New York stage, where he had performed every season for five decades.