TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Pregnant Amy Schumer posts video that's not for the fainthearted

"Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer wrote on Instagram.

Amy Schumer atttends the premiere of' "I Feel

Amy Schumer atttends the premiere of' "I Feel Pretty" on April 17 in Westwood, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Amy Schumer, who was hospitalized earlier this month for the nausea-inducing pregnancy condition hyperemesis gravidarum, posted a video of herself throwing up while on her way to her show Tuesday in Tarrytown, in Westchester County.

"Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 37, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a video of herself vomiting into a container while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle being driven in darkness. "This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set," she said, referring to an accompanying photo shot from onstage as a theater audience gives her a standing ovation.

"I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows," Schumer, who is married to celebrity chef Chris Fischer, continued. "I have to postpone some until I feel human again," she added, having canceled shows set for Nov. 15-25 in Dallas and Austin, Texas; Seattle; Phoenix; and Oakland, California, due to what she previously said were doctors' orders to not yet travel cross-country. "But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time," she assured.

Schumer gave thanks to the Tarrytown Music Hall audience "for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage."

She added without detail that she is filming a documentary "of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. I'm grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have."

Schumer's most recent area show was Nov. 21 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Ariana Grande to appear in new YouTube docuseries
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley attends DreamWorks Trolls The Experience JWoww says her son has been diagnosed with autism
Netflix is airing "Springsteen on Broadway" on Dec.16. 11 shows to watch in December
Members of the camera crew shoot a scene 'First Wives Club' TV remake shooting on LI
Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, has reason to Forbes: Judge Judy rules as the highest-paid TV host
SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg at the 2015 'SpongeBob' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies