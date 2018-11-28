Comedian Amy Schumer, who was hospitalized earlier this month for the nausea-inducing pregnancy condition hyperemesis gravidarum, posted a video of herself throwing up while on her way to her show Tuesday in Tarrytown, in Westchester County.

"Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 37, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a video of herself vomiting into a container while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle being driven in darkness. "This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set," she said, referring to an accompanying photo shot from onstage as a theater audience gives her a standing ovation.

"I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows," Schumer, who is married to celebrity chef Chris Fischer, continued. "I have to postpone some until I feel human again," she added, having canceled shows set for Nov. 15-25 in Dallas and Austin, Texas; Seattle; Phoenix; and Oakland, California, due to what she previously said were doctors' orders to not yet travel cross-country. "But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time," she assured.

Schumer gave thanks to the Tarrytown Music Hall audience "for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage."

She added without detail that she is filming a documentary "of me these past few months leading up to a special Im filming and you will see that I'm strugglin right now. But I'm so grateful and excited to be a mom. I'm grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have."

Schumer's most recent area show was Nov. 21 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.