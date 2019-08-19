TODAY'S PAPER
Prince Andrew rejects involvement in Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal

Britain's Prince Andrew is driven from Crathie Kirk

Britain's Prince Andrew is driven from Crathie Kirk Church following the service on Aug. 11, 2019, in Crathie, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Duncan McGlynn

By The Associated Press
Britain's Prince Andrew has rejected renewed suggestions he may have been involved in the alleged sex crimes of his one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 59, says in a statement released by Buckingham Palace that he "has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent."

The statement was released after the Mail on Sunday newspaper obtained a Dec. 6, 2010, video showing Andrew inside multimillionaire financier Epstein's Manhattan home waving goodbye to a young woman. The video was recorded after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution involving a minor.

Epstein, 66, killed himself Aug. 11 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

By The Associated Press

