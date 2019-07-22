TODAY'S PAPER
With a wide smile for his mom, Prince George turns 6

In this undated photo released by the Duke

In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain's Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Kensington Palace has released three new photographs before Prince George's birthday.

The future king turns 6 on Monday. It's become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In two of the pictures George is seen with a big smile as he wears an English soccer jersey. The third shows him on a family holiday.

George is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William and is the oldest of William's three children.

