TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prince William, Kate release new photo of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday

Prince George poses for a picture following the

Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London on July 9, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Porteous via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Who doesn't like birthdays?

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.

George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone star in the Lawsuit: Crew for Netflix TV show damaged LI vet's house
From 50 secrets and fun facts about kids' TV shows
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who Recent notable deaths
From left, Ernie, Bert, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Kids will soon see Sesame Street characters in their classrooms
Andre Holland stars in Hulu's "Castle Rock." 'Castle Rock': Streaming series starts slow, gets better