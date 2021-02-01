Prince Harry accepts apology, damages in UK libel suit

Prince Harry on Monday accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of British tabloid The Mail on Sunday and its online version, MailOnline, in a libel lawsuit relating to articles about his relationship with the British armed forces.

Harry, 36, sued Associated Newspapers for libel over two articles published in October that claimed he had snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal.

The articles claimed that Harry had "not been in touch" with the force since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March, and that military leaders were considering replacing him as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Harry had served for a decade in the British army. His lawyers said in court documents that he was "frustrated and saddened" because the articles would diminish his credibility with veterans.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped down as working royals and moved to North America in early 2019, eventually settling in southern California. His honorary military titles were put on hold, and they were due to be reviewed in March as part of the monarchy’s review of the couple’s departure arrangements.

Lawyer Jenny Afia, representing Harry, said the publisher has accepted that allegations that he had turned his back on the force were false.

The articles were "baseless, false and defamatory" and "constituted not only a personal attack upon the Duke’s character but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country," Afia said.