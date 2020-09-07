TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for U.K. home renovation

Britain's Prince Harry, seen with wife Meghan, has

Britain's Prince Harry, seen with wife Meghan, has repaid British taxpayer money that was used to renovate Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. Extensive repair work was made to the property, which was intended to be the couple's home, before the two gave up royal duties and moved to America. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Daniel Leal-Olivas

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Prince Harry has repaid $3.2 million in British taxpayers' money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties and moved to California.

A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He said the contribution "fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage," near Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle home, west of London.

He said Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visit the United Kingdom.

Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds (the equivalent of $3.2 million) was spent renovating the house, including structural work, rewiring and new flooring. Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money and start paying rent as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California, and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Amazon Prime's "The Boys," featuring Karl Urban, left, Amazon Prime's 'The Boys' most Billy Joel show on TV
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver can get Danbury offers Oliver 'condition' for plant renaming
Mark Ivanir as Misha Popov and Hilary Swank 'Away': Hilary Swank series should be much better than it is
Jericho author Ellen Meister is the cousin of LI author's novel gets boost from 'Friend' Kudrow
Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon in FX's 44 shows to watch this fall
"Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will serve as a 'Jeopardy!' is back with new setup, new Jennings role
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search